WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation authored by Bob Latta (R-Ohio) and Jerry McNerney (D-California) to provide regulatory certainty for the development of advanced nuclear energy technologies.

H.R. 590, The Advanced Nuclear Technology Development Act, requires collaboration between the Department of Energy and Nuclear Regulatory Commission on a regulatory framework and licensing requirements that would provide certainty for the development of advanced nuclear technology.

There are currently more than 50 companies that have invested more than $1 billion in new nuclear technology, but the lack of a regulatory framework and licensing certainty threatens continued investment and implementation.

“Advanced nuclear technology will play an important role in helping the U.S. maintain its role as a global energy leader,” said Rep. Latta. “However, regulatory ambiguity and uncertainty threaten the continued development of this source of clean, reliable power. Providing guidance and a licensing framework for the nuclear industry will aid the efforts of the private sector to implement cutting-edge technology that is safe and effective.”

“Our nation must continue as the leader in clean energy innovation and technologies,” said Rep. McNerney. “As the U.S. moves toward a low carbon, sustainable energy economy, nuclear energy has the potential to play a role in meeting state and national goals. The Advanced Nuclear Technology Development Act provides direction and a framework for industry experts that are essential in promoting new and innovative reactor technologies that are safe and reliable.”

Congressmen Latta and McNerney introduced nearly identical last Congress. The House passed that legislation in September, but it was not taken up by the Senate.