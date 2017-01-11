Submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) joined his colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday to pass H.R. 288, the Small Business Broadband Deployment Act, which exempts small business providers of broadband Internet access from cumbersome regulatory requirements.

The legislation protects these providers from the wave of regulations that accompanied the Federal Communications Commission’s Open Internet Order. H.R. 288 would apply to all providers that have less than 250,000 subscribers. Latta serves as co-chair of the Rural Broadband Caucus and has advocated for policies that streamline regulations for small and rural providers.

“Small Internet providers are spending too much of their time and money complying with burdensome rules and regulations,” said Latta. “Not only does this stifle job creation and make it more difficult to do business, these regulations also harm consumers who have less access to affordable, reliable Internet.

“Instead of undermining these small providers, Congress should be empowering them to build their networks and deploy more broadband,” he added.