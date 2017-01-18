Submitted information

Van Wert County Hospital announced the grand opening of the Occupational Health Clinic. Located at the Van Wert Health Center at 140 Fox Road, Suite 106, the new Occupational Health Clinic will provide local employers pre-screening physicals for new employees, drug screens, safety exams, and work injury care in addition to other services. The clinic is supervised by Jocelyn Wray, M.D., who is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation.

“Van Wert County supports a thriving manufacturing community along with several large employers. We’re proud that we are able to establish the Van Wert County Hospital Occupational Health Clinic so that local businesses can focus on keeping the local workforce healthy and productive,” said hospital CEO Jim Pope.

The clinic provides a full spectrum of occupational medicine services to help companies ensure their workers remain healthy. Additional services at the clinic include drug and alcohol testing, treatment of injured workers, ergonomic/safety initiatives, and wellness programs. Because the clinic is part of Van Wert County Hospital, patients can easily be referred for additional specialized services that the hospital offers, such as CT scans, MRIs, or physical therapy.

“We developed the Occupational Health Clinic to help employers keep their employees healthy and on-the-job, which ultimately reduces the costs associated from injured workers,” said Dr. Wray, who supervises the clinic. “We can even offer patients same day appointments for acute injuries.”

Businesses and community members are encouraged to attend a grand opening event at the clinic from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, January 24, for a tour of the new clinic and to see how the staff of the Occupational Health Clinic can help local businesses.

To schedule an appointment or learn more about the Occupational Health Clinic, businesses may contact Anne Dunn at 419.238.2390 or email info@vanwerthospital.org.