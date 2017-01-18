Helen T. Cahoon, 88, of Los Angeles, California, and formerly of Van Wert, died peacefully Monday, January 16, 2017, at home.

She was born June 27, 1928, in Wheeling, West Virginia, to the late Agnes (Keltus) Emmerth and Robert Emmerth Sr. Helen married James P. Cahoon (deceased 2010) on September 6, 1948.

Survivors include her children: Dr. Kathleen Cahoon of Arizona, Cynthia (Paul) Brautigam of St. Marys, James P. (Kim) Cahoon Jr. of Rio Rico, Arizona, William (Heather) Cahoon of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Thomas Cahoon, Ph.D., of Los Angeles; six grandchildren, Joseph Brautigam, Hannah Brautigam, Alyssa Cahoon, James P. Cahoon III, Andrew Cahoon, and Austin Cahoon; and two great-grandchildren, Charlotte Brautigam and James Brautigam.

A son, Robert Cahoon; her brother, Robert Emmerth; and one niece, Sharon Emmerth, also preceded her in death.

Helen was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Parish for 58 years before moving to Los Angeles in 2010 to live with her son, Thomas. Over the years at St. Mary’s, she was a member of the Rosary Altar Society, taught sixth grade CCD, and served as director of religious education. She was an American Red Cross Gray Lady at Van Wert County Hospital, and a member of Van Wert Civic Theatre.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, with Father Stanley Szybka, celebrant. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, January 23, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, where there will be a time of reflection at 7:30 that evening, followed by a rosary service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition.