VW independent/submitted information

United Way of Van Wert County, the Van Wert County Health Department, and Van Wert County Hospital announce their support of Liberty in order to improve rural transportation options within the county. This collaboration will provide new solutions to the transportation challenges faced by county residents.

Liberty Mobility Now (Liberty) is a rural and small urban Mobility as a Service (MaaS) provider. Liberty’s mission is to connect communities through technology, public-private partnerships, and deploying Liberty drivers where there is need. Residents can request rides through multiple mediums; Liberty offers advanced smart phone technology for individuals to request trips, as well as a call center for those who want to connect with a person to set up an account or book a trip.

“Our key solution is to improve mobility in rural areas by connecting various types of public transportation with a rural Uber version,” said Valerie Lefler, Liberty president and CEO. “Our drivers can help improve service at night or on weekends, or when a public transit is not available at all in a community.”

The Lima Area Agency on Aging (AAA3) is supportive of Liberty’s efforts in this arena and is proud to see the expansion of resources in the area that inspire, educate, and empower older adults, persons with disabilities, and family caregivers.

“We are thrilled that Liberty has chosen to launch in Van Wert County and are in full support of this unique mobility option that we believe can fill the transportation gaps experienced by Van Wert County residents,” said Erica Petrie, mobility manager for AAA3.

United Way of Van Wert County Executive Director Vicki Smith is also very enthusiastic and supportive of the introduction of Liberty’s services.

“We are very excited to play a role in bringing Liberty Mobility Now to Van Wert County,” Smith said. “Transportation has been identified over and over again as an unmet need in our community. This is a great opportunity to provide further resources to our United Way agencies, their clients, and our community as a whole.”

An additional partner, Van Wert County Hospital, is also supportive and eager to offer Liberty’s services to county residents.

“Achieving a healthy community with healthy people will require affordable transportation solutions for people who have limited or no means to access critical health care and healthy living resources, and our partnership with Liberty is one step towards eliminating these transportation barriers,” said VWCH President/CEO Jim Pope.

To learn more about the service or sign up to become a Liberty driver, visit http://libertymobilitynow.com or call 888.785.4237.