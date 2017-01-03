Frances M. Linn, 95, of Ottoville, and formerly of Convoy, passed away at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at the Meadows of Kalida.

She was born May 25, 1921, in Buckland, the daughter of Abraham and Emma (Flarida) Hotzapple, who both preceded her in death. She married John Darl Linn, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include four children, Suzanne (Rick) Thatcher of Ottoville, Linda (Steve) Thomas of Howard, Kathleen (Steve “Ferds”) McPherson of Bluffton, and Bruce (Cindy Pierce) Linn of Ottoville; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

A son, John Roy Linn; three brothers, Carl, Frank, and John Hotzapple; and one sister, Ethyl Eddinger; also preceded her in death.

Frances was formerly a cook at Webb’s Filling Station and later at Crestview Local Schools. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Convoy. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and baking goodies for her family and friends, gardening, fishing, and spending summers at the cabin when her children were growing up.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: Putnam County Homecare and Hospice.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

