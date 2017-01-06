Ernie Lee Miller, 58, of Celina, and formerly of Middletown, passed away Thursday afternoon, January 5, 2017, at Mercer Health in Coldwater.

He was born October 28, 1958, the son of Ernie and Phoebe (Prichard) Miller, who both preceded him in death. On February 20, 2010, he married the former Jennifer Rutledge, who survives in Celina.

Other survivors include three sons, Lee Miller and Michael Miller, both of Middletown, and Jeremy Miller of Van Wert; five grandchildren; and three sisters, Janice and Joyce Miller, both of Middletown, and Carol (Larry) Bowling of Franklin.

Two brothers, Dale and Charles Miller, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, January 9, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor John Mobley officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford, with graveside military honors rendered by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5713 of Celina.

Visitation is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.