By Hope Wallace

This past Saturday everyone enjoyed the opening party to our Enchanted! Exhibit. Many adults, children, artists, art enthusiasts and musicians attended and spent the evening enjoying the enchanting art, art activities and music by Glen Wright of The Changing Elements Band, Stryker. Those artists who received awards were: Honorable mentions: Kay Sluterbeck, Tomi Jaycox, and Elizabeth Pate all of Van Wert and Anna Fisher, Wapokoneta. Third place went to Kay Vanmeter of Elida, second place to Judi Snook, Antwerp and first place was awarded to Pat Rayman of Ohio City. Congratulations to everyone!

We are happy to have the Paws & Palettes fundraiser trot around again on February 4 at 6 p.m. The proceeds benefit the Van Wert County Humane Society and the Wassenberg Art Center. We encourage you to sign up and to help out two awesome things, pets and art! We will be creating a glowing winter scene and everyone will go home with a piece of art worth hanging on your wall. Cost is $35 which covers materials an your first glass of wine or beer. Additional glasses available at regular WAC prices. Artwork created by the dedicated VWCHS volunteers will also be available for purchase. Please r.s.v.p before January 25. You may also sign up online: www.wassenbergartcenter.org/announcements/paws-and-palette-2017

Our next big event coming up is Punk! Valentines scheduled for February 18, 8–12 p.m. Punk! Valentines will feature the punk/glam rock band, Vanity Crash from Clevenland. Vanity Crash is a popular in that area and usually booked solid group throughout the Clevenland and Akron. They will also be bringing a little unique fun; Bowieoke, (karaoke with some Bowie-esque thrown in). Ticket prices are available at: $35 Individual; WAC member price, $40 Individual; regular price, $50 Couple; WAC member price, $55 Couple; regular price. Ticket price includes food, and entering for door prizes. We encourage you to research the glam, punk-rock era and dress accordingly. Tickets on sale now, get yours soon!

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: will resume on Tuesday, January 10, from 10 a.m. – noon. On-going. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtNight: This week’s featured project is…perfect pebbles. This is not your painted rock you remember from childhood craft hour. Options run the gamut from cute critters, to contemporary home decor to garden accessories. $4 for your first rock and $1 for additional rocks which, include your first glass of house wine or beer. Additional glasses available at regular WAC prices. ArtNights occur every Thursday evening from 6–9 p.m. It is free to hang out at ArtNight, and you don’t even have to make art. Sit and breeze a bit with folks. Feel free to bring snacks and invite your friends and the cash bar is open.

ArtReach (ages 7–11 and 12–15) Ongoing: Sign up whenever you want. We still have space available in our popular ArtReach after school art program! Ages 7-11 meet on Tuesdays and ages 12 and up meet on Thursdays. Students receive a snack and then get down to creating! Parents can drop off their youngsters after school and pick them up at 5 p.m. Studies show that children who receive more instruction in the arts enjoy higher GPAs, higher SAT scores and a dramatically lower drop out rate. A good arts education can improve critical thinking and math skills. ArtReach instructor Diane Bendele earned her bachelors degree in art education from Bowling Green State University and her Masters degree in education from Ohio State. As an art educator for 35 years, she has worked with students of all ages. Cost for the program is charged monthly and is $40 for Wassenberg Art Center members and $45 for regular price during the regular school year. Supplies are provided. All holidays and cancellations will follow Van Wert City School schedules. An online registration is also available on our website. Need-based scholarships are available. Please contact the Wassenberg Art Center for more information.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 South Washington Street (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website is: wassenbergartcenter.org.