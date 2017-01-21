Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, golf committee recently held a free burger night for lodge members, with the price of admission a food item to be donated to the Van Wert Salvation Army food bank. Lodge member John Metzger, along with his wife Laura, matched the food items collected. The lodge is proud to donate over 500 food items to the Salvation Army. Shown are golf committee members Larry Miller, Jim Stanley, and Gary Dunno with donated food items. (Elks photo)