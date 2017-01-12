Earl J. Siebert, 98, of Celina, passed away at 1:20 p.m. Thursday, January 12, 2017, at his residence.

He was born October 22, 1918, the son of Edward and Alvena (Luth) Siebert, who both preceded him in death. On August 16, 1958, he married the former Audrey Visser, who survives in Celina.

Other survivors include three children, Steven (Linda) Siebert, Sandra (Stephen) Heckler, and Donna (Lee) Post, all of Celina; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, January 16, at St. John Lutheran Church, Hopewell, with Pastor Karen Tammoria officiating. Burial will follow in Buck Cemetery in Celina.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, January 15, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford and an hour prior to services Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: To the church of State of the Heart Hospice.

