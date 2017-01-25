topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Dillon Eugene Browning, 29, born in Arlington, Texas, and formerly of West Chester, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017.

Dillon Eugene Browning

Dillon Eugene Browning

Dillon was a Texan and was proud of it. His love for Texas and the Longhorns ran deep. Don’t Mess with Texas! Hook ‘Em Horns!

He was a chef with a love for cooking and creating new recipes. He was a 2005 graduate of Lakota High School. Dillon was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend. He loved to make people laugh.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Christine; his maternal grandfather, Virgil Adkins; and his paternal grandparents, Norman and Margaret Browning.

He is survived by his mother, Misty Browning of Van Wert, and his father, Rodney Browning of West Chester; his sister, Maggie, and his brother, Jacob. Also surviving are his maternal grandparents, Patricia and Jim Warner, and Marilyn Adkins; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

No funeral services are planned at this time.

Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, January 29, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

POSTED: 01/25/17 at 5:36 pm. FILED UNDER: Obituaries