Dillon Eugene Browning, 29, born in Arlington, Texas, and formerly of West Chester, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017.

Dillon was a Texan and was proud of it. His love for Texas and the Longhorns ran deep. Don’t Mess with Texas! Hook ‘Em Horns!

He was a chef with a love for cooking and creating new recipes. He was a 2005 graduate of Lakota High School. Dillon was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend. He loved to make people laugh.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Christine; his maternal grandfather, Virgil Adkins; and his paternal grandparents, Norman and Margaret Browning.

He is survived by his mother, Misty Browning of Van Wert, and his father, Rodney Browning of West Chester; his sister, Maggie, and his brother, Jacob. Also surviving are his maternal grandparents, Patricia and Jim Warner, and Marilyn Adkins; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

No funeral services are planned at this time.

Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, January 29, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

