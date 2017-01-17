Denise Brown, 47, of Middle Point, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2017, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

She was born February 17, 1969, in Columbus, the daughter of H.D. and Donna (Schrader) Arnold, who both survive in Delaware. On June 17, 2006, she married Brian Brown, who survives in Middle Point.

Other survivors include two sons, Dustin and Kori Glossett; a daughter, Phoenix Lewis; four brothers, Dan, Dennis, Steve, and Ben; two sisters, April and Nancy; and four grandchildren.

A son, Chad Arnold, also preceded her in death.

Denise was a housewife and was a high school graduate. She enjoyed being crew chief at Poorman’s GT Racing and her dachshund dogs.

Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, January 21, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.