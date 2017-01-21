Submitted information

DELPHOS — On Tuesday, January 24, beginning at 8:30 a.m., Citizens National Bank and Williamson Insurance Agency will jointly offer a free seminar to local farmers and ag businesses. The event will be held at Delphos Eagles Aerie 471, 1600 E. Fifth St. in Delphos.

A continental breakfast will be served prior to a presentation by Williamson Insurance providing an overview of annual crop insurance changes and what farmers can expect in the upcoming year. Featured speaker will be Bryce Knorr, senior market analyst with Farm Futures magazine, who will follow with the main presentation. Lunch will be served immediately following.

Knorr first joined Farm Futures magazine in 1987. In addition to analyzing and writing about the commodity markets, he is a former futures introducing broker and is a registered commodity trading adviser. He conducts Farm Futures exclusive surveys on acreage, production, and management issues and is one of the analysts regularly contracted by business wire services before major USDA crop reports.

Those wanting to attend may RSVP to 888.399.5276 by today.