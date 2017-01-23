Submitted information

An exciting opportunity for middle and high school students is coming to fruition as a new Cross Over the Hill facility for Van Wert students will be built over the coming months. The original Cross Over the Hill will remain to serve elementary students.

The elementary students are so enthusiastic about their Cross Over the Hill experience by the end of fifth grade that they have overwhelmingly requested to continue in middle school. The property adjacent to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio has already been purchased, with plans to continue to teach the Bible to older students.

There is currently a need to raise funds to build the new facility and to cover the rising operating expenses of running two facilities. An anonymous donor has pledged a match of $150,000 to be used for the construction of the new facility. The financial goal is to raise the additional $150,000 and to partner with families who are willing to support Cross Over the Hill on a monthly basis.

Cross Over the Hill is committed to starting middle school classes next school year and to reaching as many students as possible.

For further information in partnering/donating, see pledge card on this page or contact: Jill Putman, executive director, at 419.238.5963 or email her at gnjputman@gmail.com.