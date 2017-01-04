topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Chesbro with Ohio State mascot Brutus Buckeye. (photo submitted)

Submitted information

The faculty and staff at Crestview Local Schools will host a benefit dinner and raffle for Mike Chesbro on Friday, January 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Crestview Auditeria.

Chesbro was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in October 2016, and his five children attend Crestview schools.

The benefit dinner will include spaghetti, salad, dessert, and a drink; people are encouraged to give a free-will donation.

In addition to the meal, raffle prizes have been donated by local businesses and families for the event. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the event for $1 each or six tickets for $5.

Raffle winners will be announced at the end of the benefit dinner.

