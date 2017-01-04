Submitted information

The faculty and staff at Crestview Local Schools will host a benefit dinner and raffle for Mike Chesbro on Friday, January 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Crestview Auditeria.

Chesbro was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in October 2016, and his five children attend Crestview schools.

The benefit dinner will include spaghetti, salad, dessert, and a drink; people are encouraged to give a free-will donation.

In addition to the meal, raffle prizes have been donated by local businesses and families for the event. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the event for $1 each or six tickets for $5.

Raffle winners will be announced at the end of the benefit dinner.