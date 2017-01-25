By Chase Clark

The Crestview Knight Vision brought home another grand champion title last Saturday from the Carroll competition. The senior members of Knight Vision were excited but not satisfied with their success so far. Senior Joel Germann said, “We have been working really hard and this group deserves all they can get. We have a great group of seniors and the underclassmen work really hard to make sure this is the best year for us seniors.” Knight Vision looks to continue their success this season as they still have three more competitions to go.

Crestview’s Winter Homecoming will be this Saturday. The dance will follow the Saturday night game against Celina which starts at 6 p.m. The school is hosting it’s annual spirit week which started on Monday with pajama day. Monday was followed by Tuesday’s “favorite athlete” day and Wednesday’s “match your squad” day. The week will finish out with Thursday’s “tacky tourist” day and Friday’s “spirit day”.

The Crestview/Lincolnview rivalry is almost here and this year there is a little twist thrown in with the game. The United Way is sponsoring the game and each school is in a competition to see who can raise the most money for the United Way. Crestview is selling wristbands, having a dodgeball tournament, and students are competing to throw a pie in the face of their favorite winter sports athlete. Senior Sydney Bowen said “It is all going really well and the dodgeball tournament should be really fun for the students.”