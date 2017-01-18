By Chase Clark

The Crestview FFA is known for hosting an amazing FFA Week for their members. FFA Week is planned out and put on by the FFA Advisor, Ericka Priest, and the senior FFA members. Senior Joel Germann said, “It is one of the best weeks in school and for a lot of members, it’s the reason they join FFA.” Although FFA Week is a national event, Crestview is holding it early because of President’s Day falling on the Monday of FFA Week. The week will consist of five school days in which FFA members get to eat food during their class period, play cornhole, and even eat again in the Ag building at lunch. The purpose of this week is to recognize the FFA and farmers across America.

Crestview Knight Vision is in full competition swing and are preparing to go to yet another competition at Bishop Dwenger on January 28th. Knight Vision took first place overall in their last competition on January 7. Senior K.V. member Christina Wilson said, “Even though we finished first overall in our first competition, we still have room for improvement and have a lot of work to do.”

The Crestview Lady Knights were defeated last Thursday by the Jefferson Wildcats. The real headline though is Junior Lyvi Black. Black scored 17 points in the game and is the second game in a row she has scored an impressive amount. Black scored 20 points in the win against Continental last Monday. Black said, “I’ve been working really hard in practice and it’s finally starting to pay off.”