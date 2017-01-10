SCOTT TRUXELL/independent correspondent

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Board of Education made quick work of a light agenda, during Monday night’s meeting.

During the board’s organizational meeting, it re-elected John Auld as president, while selecting Wes Skelton as board vice president.

The board also set monthly meeting dates for the year — February 16, March 9, April 13, May 15, June 15, July 13, August 10, September 14, October 19, November 16, and December 18.

During his monthly report, Superintendent Mike Estes told board members he’s renewed efforts to attract more substitute teachers to the district, including working with temporary employment agencies to fill the void.

“I think we’re going to have to get very creative (to address the shortage),” Estes said.

The superintendent also presented board members with certificates of appreciation, as part of the Ohio School Boards Association’s “School Board Recognition Month”.

“I want to thank each of you as board members for the work and the vision that you put into guiding this district and representing its citizens,” Estes said. “I believe we have an outstanding district here; it’s just a great place to work, live, and raise your kids, and we appreciate your efforts.”

In other business, the Crestview board accepted various donations, including $14,396 from the Mary Marxen Scholarship Fund for music curriculum, $8,910 from the Marxen Scholarship Fund for science curriculum, $1,395 from the Klein Trust of The Van Wert County Foundation $1,395 for needy children, and $200 from Convoy United Methodist Church Women for needy elementary students.

Board members learned the names of recent spelling bee champions and runners-up: fifth-graders Olivia Ramos and Addison Williman, sixth-graders Kendra Speith and Chloe Black, seventh-graders Sophia Saylor and Aidan Ankney, and eighth-graders Carson Kreischer and Preston Eberle.

The winner at each grade level will compete in the Van Wert County Spelling Bee at the Marsh Foundation on February 2.

Athletic Director Dave Bowen said the district is also in need of a new girls’ soccer coach. Joy Short resigned after serving as head coach for three years, and three years as an assistant.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 16, in the district boardroom.