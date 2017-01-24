Submitted information

The Crestview High School Art Club will be hosting its third annual Empty Bowls fundraiser.

The Art Club will include a 6-12 grade art exhibition where anyone can view the artwork of Crestview’s young artists. This year, members of the community can “donate” $8 for a handcrafted bowl and soup meal consisting of soup, bread, dessert, and drink. Also available for purchase will be a variety of handcrafted bowls made by Crestview art students, which range in price from $3 to $5.

The money donated for this fundraiser will benefit the Convoy United Methodist Church Food Pantry. The concept for this fundraiser is to bring awareness of missed meals in the community. Something as simple as a bowl of soup could help feed a family for more than a day. Statistics show that 1 of 8 Americans struggle with food insecurity every day.

The Crestview Art Club invites area residents to this event on Friday, February 10, starting at 5 p.m., in the Crestview Auditeria. The event is open to anyone who would like to view the 6-12 grade art exhibition and/or receive a great meal.

Tickets are available for purchase in the Crestview High School office and will also be available at the upcoming boys’ basketball home games. Contact Nicole Kirkpatrick at Crestview High School for more information.