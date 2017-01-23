DAVE MOSIER/independent sports

The Van Wert Cougars overcome the loss of top scorer Jacoby Kelly to defeat Bryan 54-47 in a non-league game at home on Saturday.

Three Cougars scored in double figures, led by Nate Place’s 15 points. Dylan Lautzenheiser and Drew Bagley both added 13 points for Van Wert. The game’s top scorer was the Golden Bears’ Jaden Valderas, who had 16 points, including two treys, in the contest. Bryan’s Colt Arthur added 11 points in the game.

The Cougars led by five points, 14-9, at the end of a quarter, but were outscored 17-11 in the second stanza and trailed by a point, 26-25, at the half.

Both teams scored 12 points in the third period, while Van Wert hit 10 of 14 free throws down the stretch to outlast the Golden Bears.

The Cougars were 20 of 41 from the field (48.8 percent), and made 13 of 21 free throws in the game (61.9 percent). Bryan made 18 of 50 field goal attempts (36 percent), and was 6 of 10 (60 percent) from the free throw line.

Van Wert outrebounded the Golden Bears 26-18, while also having four more turnovers, 11-7, in the game.

The Cougar junior varsity team also won, 51-42, over Bryan. Clayton Proffitt scored 14 points for Van Wert, while Joey Schaufelberger added 12 points for the Cougar JVs. Connor Lemmons scored 13 points for Bryan.

Van Wert will next play on Tuesday at home against Kalida in another non-conference game.

Box score

Bryan 9 17 12 9—47

Van Wert 14 11 12 17—54

Bryan (47) – Jaden Valderas 16, Zhane Cupp 5, Peyton Lamberson 9, Evan Smith 6, Colt Arthut 11. Totals: 18 6-10 47.

Van Wert (54) – Nate Place 15, Austin Sudduth 2, Nick Gutierrez 6, Blake Henry 5, Dylan Lautzenheiser 13, Drew Bagley 13. Totals: 20 13-21 54.

JV game: Van Wert won 51-42.