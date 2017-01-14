DAVE MOSIER/independent sports

SHAWNEE TWP. — An “off” game by top scorer Jacoby Kelly and the failure to hold a lead and better handle Shawnee’s defensive pressure were factors in the Van Wert Cougar boys’ 64-57 overtime loss to the Indians in a Western Buckeye League contest played at Shawnee on Friday.

Van Wert had plenty of opportunities to win the game, but seemed to lose focus at times, although some of that could be attributed to the Indians’ full-court pressure throughout the game. The Cougars missed a number of easy layups and field goals they normally would make. Kelly was just 3 for 13 in the game and ended up with 6 points.

Nate Place was the Cougars’ top scorer with 21 points, including 10 field goals, while Nick Gutierrez added 13 points and Drew Bagley scored 9 points for Van Wert. Sean McDonald tied Place with 21 points to lead Shawnee, while Ray Manley added 16, Jerad Thomas scored 10 points, and Zarian Graves added 9 for the Indians.

The Cougars were particularly ineffective at the foul line, hitting just 7 of 17 free throw attempts. Shawnee was 11 of 18 from the line. Van Wert shot 40.7 percent from the field (24 of 59), including 2 of 9 (22.2 percent) from three-point range. The Indians were 25 of 50 (50 percent) from the field, including 3 of 11 from behind the arc (27.3 percent).

Neither team was hitting in the first quarter, as the Cougars nursed an 8-6 lead at the end of the period. The Indians outscored Van Wert 11-10 in the second quarter to trail by a point, 18-17, at the half. Both teams picked up their scoring the second half, with the Cougars going on a 19-15 run in the third quarter to take a five-point lead, 37-32, into the final stanza. But Shawnee rallied to outscore Van Wert 19-15 in the final stanza and then went on a 13-6 run in the overtime period to eke out the win.

The Cougars now 5-5 overall and 1-2 in the WBL, while Shawnee is 8-3 overall and 2-1 in league play.

The Indians had the edge in rebounding, 31-30, while Van Wert had fewer turnovers, 12-16.

Shawnee easily won the junior varsity contest, 60-46, with John Capella’s 24 points making the difference. Chico Luna added 12 points and Jake Hutchins scored 10 points for the Indian JVs, while Tanner Barnhart scored 14 points to lead Van Wert. Joey Schaufelberger added 11 points for the Cougar JVs.

The Cougars will have another tough road game tonight at Maria Stein to take on the Marion Local Flyers in a non-conference game.

Box score

Van Wert 8 10 19 14 6—57

Shawnee 6 11 15 19 13—64

Van Wert (57) – Jacoby Kelly 6, Nate Place 21, Nick Gutierrez 13, Dylan Lautzenheiser 6, Drew Bagley 9, Blake Henry 2. Totals: 24 7-17 57

Shawnee (64) – Sean McDonald 21, Riley Rosado 3, Ray Manley 16, Jerad Thomas 10, Zarian Graves 9, John Capella 3, Jalen Bagley 2. Totals: 25 11-18 64.

JV game: Shawnee won 60-46.