Hey, Van Wert fans! Enter to win this custom-made metal and wood Van Wert Cougar mascot plaque created by Noah Breece, a Van Wert senior in the Vantage Precision Machining program, and TJ Thurston, a Van Wert junior in the Carpentry program. All proceeds benefit the Van Wert Athletic Department. Tickets available at the game. (Vantage photo)