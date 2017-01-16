DAVE MOSIER/independent sports

After its second overtime loss of the season on Friday, the Van Wert Cougars bounced back Saturday for a 65-54 non-conference victory over Marion Local.

The Cougars gave a balanced offensive effort, and, more importantly, hit their free throws down the stretch, while their defense did just enough to ice the win over the talented Flyers.

After a subpar night on Friday, Jacoby Kelly again led the way with 18 points, including three treys and a 5-for-5 night at the line. Nate Place added 16 points, while Dylan Lautzenheiser scored 15 points, and Nick Gutierrez had 12 points on the night. Marion Local’s Nate Bruns had 20 points to lead all scorers, while Tyler Prenger added 17 points — including five treys — and Tyler Mescher had 9 points on the night.

Marion Local took the early lead and was up by three points, 14-11, at the end of the first quarter. Both teams scored 15 points in the second stanza and the Flyers maintained its three-point lead, 29-26, at the half. The difference in the game was the third quarter, when Van Wert outscored the Flyers 23-12 to go up by eight points, 49-41, at the three-quarter mark.

Marion Local rallied a bit in the final period, but the Cougars managed to stay with them enough to preserve the win, thanks, in part, to man-to-man, full-court defensive pressure that forced Maria Stein into eight of its 16 turnovers while the game was still in the balance.

Van Wert was 22 of 41 from field goal range (53.7 percent), including 5 of 13 from behind the arc (38.5 percent). The Flyers made 23 of 41 from the field (56.1 percent), including 6 of 14 from three-point range (42.9 percent). The difference in the game was free throw shooting something Van Wert has struggled with, at times, during the season. The Cougars made 16 of 19 free throws in the game (84.2 percent), while Marion Local was 4 of 6 at the line (66.7 percent).

The Van Wert defense was also on top of its game, forcing the Flyers into 16 turnovers, while making just 10 miscues. Marion Local had the edge in rebounding, 22-20.

The Cougars are now 6-5 overall, while Marion Local falls to 6-4 on the season.

Van Wert also won the junior varsity game, 44-36. Clayton Proffitt led the Cougars with 10 points, while Brice Klausing had 9 for the Van Wert JVs.

Box score

Van Wert 11 15 23 16—65

Marion Local 14 15 12 18—59

Van Wert (65) – Jacoby Kelly 18, Nate Place 16, Nick Gutierrez 12, Dylan Lautzenheiser 15, Drew Bagley 2, Blake Henry 2. Totals: 22 16-19 65.

Marion Local (59) – Nate Bruns 18, Collin Everman 3, Tyler Prenger 14, Matt Kahlig 4, Tyler Mescher 9, Ryan Thobe 3, Ryan Koenig 2, Kyle Koenig 3. Totals: 23 4-6 59.

JV game: Van Wert won 44-36