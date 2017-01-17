Van Wert independent sports

NAPOLEON — This past Sunday, 24 young athletes from Convoy Wrestling Club stepped onto the mats at Napoleon High School for the first time ever in competition. Two months ago, many of these kids didn’t even know this sport existed.

When Chase Feasby stepped onto the mat shortly after 10 a.m. and the first whistle blew, Convoy made history. As the day progressed, these young wrestlers, their families, friends, and coaches became more amazed at how capable these young boys were. Convoy jumped out to a great start and never looked back. Every few minutes there would be a roar from the Convoy fans in the stands as another one of their wrestlers pulled off a great victory.

There were many moments throughout the day when fans watched these young kids grow in front of their eyes. Some grew through the confidence of a strong victory and some grew through a tough-fought loss. What was most impressive was that not one wrestler ever stopped giving 100 percent, regardless of the outcome.

As the day started to wind down, the roars of the Convoy crowd switched from celebrating match victories to celebrating awards ceremonies at the podium. Fourteen wrestlers placed top three in their weight class and brought home a medal around their neck. Finishing as tournament champions were Luke Sawmiller, Levi LaTurner, Ross Gerardot, and David Cereghin. Finishing in second place were Rex Gerardot and Conner Hammons, while wrestlers in third place included Chase Feasby, Joe Gerardot, Dylan Herron, Ethan Lugabihl, Gavin Grubb, Morgan Jackson, Jacob Dickman, and Kaden Wolford.

This was a great day for Convoy wrestling and the efforts shown by all members of the team was something to be proud of. The team will be back in action next Sunday, January 22, starting at 1 p.m., at Archbold High School.

The program is currently working towards raising funds to purchase its own wrestling mat and to help with tournament entry costs. Those who would like to help support this effort by making a donation towards these efforts can contact Jacob Sawmiller at 419.376.1986.

The program is also holding a Gibson Barbecue Chicken Dinner fundraiser on February 18 before the Crestview varsity boys’ basketball game at which State Senator Cliff Hite will be in attendance to show support towards the program’s efforts. Contact Sawmiller or a member of the Convoy Wrestling Club to purchase a ticket for this dinner.