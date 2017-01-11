VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy Lions Club will be partnering with the Convoy Historical Society in raising funds for the restoration of the Convoy Opera House at 111 S. Main St. in Convoy.

Also assisting with the project was Ohio Senator Cliff Hite, who approached the Convoy Historical Society and submitted the comprehensive project plan for the restoration of the opera house, with an estimated budget of $120,000.

Ohio Facilities Construction Commission fund requires a “local contribution” for all funded projects. For cultural facilities, the contribution must be $1 of non-state resources for every $2 appropriated by the state. The local contribution may include cash contributions, grants, signed donor pledges, the value of land and existing buildings, and new funds set aside in an endowment.

In addition to the contribution requirement, the OFCC will not approve the $60,000 grant unless all necessary funding for the project has been raised. Therefore, the society must raise $30,000, and an additional $30,000 to complete the budget of the project plan.

The restoration project of the Convoy Opera House will allow the building to be used as a venue for special events, parties, movies, plays, and meetings in the future. The society has been awarded $60,000 from the State Capital Improvements Fund to begin the project. Renovations needed include drywall, plaster patching, painting, a new HVAC system, windows, floor refinishing, electrical and lighting work, a sound system, and seating.

Donations are being accepted for the historical society’s share of the money needed to complete the restoration project and are tax-deductible. Interested area residents may drop off or mail membership fees or a donation to US Bank, P.O. Box 8, Convoy, OH 45832. Checks should be made payable to The Village of Convoy Historical Society.