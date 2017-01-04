Van Wert independent sports

The Coldwater Lady Cavaliers were too much for Van Wert as they defeated the Lady Cougars 52-34 in a non-conference game played Tuesday night in the Cougars’ Den.

The Lady Cavs had two players in double figures, with Maura Hoying and Lauren Bruns each scoring 11 points in the game. Olivia Harlamert added 9 points, while Modie Schoenherr scored 8 points for Coldwater.

Van Wert’s Ally Jackson led all scorers with 16 points — including four three-pointers — but was the only Cougar in double figures. Reagan Priest had 6 points for Van Wert.

Both teams were nearly even in the first quarter, with Coldwater eking out a 1-point lead, 9-8, at the end of the period. The Lady Cavs outscored Van Wert 12-6 in the second quarter to go up seven, 21-14, at the half.

The second half was all Coldwater, with the Cavs outscoring the Lady Cougars 31-20 in the final two quarters.

Box score

Coldwater 9 12 17 14—52

Van Wert 8 6 10 10—34

Coldwater (52) — Olivia Harlamert 9, Maura Hoying 11, Kortney Diller 2, Danielle Welsch 3, Modie Schoenherr 8, Lauren Bruns 11, Lauren Gilliland 6, Katie Alig 2. Totals: 22 7-21 52.

Van Wert (34) — Sierra Shaffer 2, Ally Jackson 16, Cassidy Meyers 4, Abby Jackson 3, Alexis Rupert 3, Reagan Priest 6. Totals: 14 2-4 34.