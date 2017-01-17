Submitted information

The Van Wert Elementary School’s PTO is teaming with the Van Wert City DARE program and will be having a pre-Valentine’s Day breakfast on Saturday, February 11. Serving will be from 7 until 11 a.m. in the Van Wert Elementary School commons area.

The breakfast is being held to support the Van Wert DARE program. All proceeds will go to the city DARE program to help cover the costs of the fifth grade DARE Culmination Day event and other events that are held for local students.

The DARE program teaches young people about the dangers of drugs and alcohol, and also provides information about decision making, bullying, respect, and many other important family values.

The breakfast will be “all you can eat” pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, applesauce, and a drink. Free-will donations will be accepted. Bring the family out and enjoy a great breakfast and help support the local students.

Sponsors for the breakfast are Lee Kinstle’s GM Sales & Service, Save-A-Lot, Burcham Printing, Van Wert Propane, Van Wert County Hospital, and McDonald’s and Bob Evans restaurants.