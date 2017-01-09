Charles E. R. York, 74, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:28 a.m. Sunday, January 8, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born January 1, 1943, in Greencastle, Indiana, the son of Max T. and Anna Marie (Aubrey) York, who both preceded him in death.

On November 28, 1962, he married Linda York, who also preceded him in death.

Survivors include five children, Gary (Karen) York of Shade, Brenda (Dave) Burger, Diane York, and Clint (Casey) York, all of Van Wert, and Steve (Judy) York of Ray; two brothers, Frank (Mary) Sanford or Riverside, California, and Max (Bonnie) York of Convoy; a sister, Wanda “Judy” (Marion) Vibbert of Convoy; one sister-in-law, Donna York of Van Wert; 20 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A brother, Keith York, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, January 13, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. James Klausing officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford, with graveside military honors rendered.

Visitation is from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, January 12, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.