Submitted information

Keith Goad has been hired as chief financial officer for both Central Mutual Insurance Company and All America Insurance Company.

As CFO, Goad holds overall accountability for the company’s finance, investments, accounting, actuarial, analytics, risk management, and innovation functions.

Goad comes to Central from Nationwide Insurance, where he was most recently an associate vice president in the Office of Corporate Strategy. Prior to that, he was associate vice president/CFO of Nationwide’s Growth Solutions & Direct division for several years. Before joining Nationwide, Goad was involved with financial planning and analysis in the energy industry.

Goad earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and his Master of Business Administration (corporate finance and strategy) from The Ohio State University. He is a certified valuation analyst (CVA).

He serves on the Board of Governors for The Ohio State University Honors & Scholars program, is a board member of The Ohio State University Risk Institute, and has served as an adjunct professor for Franklin University and Ohio State University.

Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in Van Wert in 1876 and provides insurance for more than 350,000 automobiles, homes, and businesses in 20 states. The Central group of companies has combined assets of over $1 billion. Central’s A.M. Best rating is A (Excellent).