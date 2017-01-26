Caroline K. Jackson, 75, of Fort Jennings, passed away at 2:26 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2017, at Lima Memorial Hospital following a sudden illness.

She was born February 18, 1941, in Cridersville, the daughter of John T. and Martha A. (Craig) Meeker, who both preceded her in death On March 26, 1966, she married Edward Jackson, who survives in Fort Jennings.

Other survivors include two daughters, Kelly A. (Jerry Kroeger) Elliott of Rockford and Cassie (Tonya Coleman) Saum of Elida; two sons, Dennis (Cherie) Parsell of Delphos and Scott E. (Lisa) Jackson of Northville, Michigan; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a brother-in-law, Robert Stant of Delphos.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 29, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with the Rev. Thomas Brown officiating. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, January 30, in Maple Wood Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, January 28, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Putnam County Humane Society.

