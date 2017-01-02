Carl “Red” Wieging, 81, of Fort Jennings, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2017, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born August 23, 1935, the son of Andrew and Clara (Comes) Wieging, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and a cousin.

Two sisters, Betty Wieging and Ruth Mary Wrasman; three brothers, Robert, Melvin, and Bill Wieging; and a brother-in-law, Mel Wrasman, also preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 5, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Jennings, with Fathers Charles Obinwa and Eric Mueller officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the Delphos Veterans Council at the church, while burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will be held at 7:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: St. Joseph Catholic Church.

