KATIE GAMBLE/club reporter

The Van Wert County Bunny Hoppers 4-H Rabbit Club will hold its first meeting of the year on Wednesday February 8, at the Ohio State University Extension office on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and end about 8 that evening.

Anyone interested in 4-H rabbits, or rabbits in general, is welcome to attend. A parent should also stay for the opening meeting to help with club membership forms, projects, dues, and to learn about the club. The organize for the year during the meeting, learn some rabbit basics, and find out about new and changed guidelines in 4-H and the fair. There will also be demonstrations on different breeds of rabbits.

For more information, contact the 4-H Extension office or advisor Chris Heizman at 419.238.4554.