Buckeye Y Youth members will be selling $1 variety bars and $2 boxes of “World’s Finest Chocolate”. The $1 bars are milk chocolate w/almonds, caramel, w.f. crisp, milk chocolate, and dark chocolate.

The $2 boxes are Continental Almonds, Caramel Whirls, Mint Meltaways, and Fund Raisins. These products will also be available at the Buckeye Youth office, 147 E. Main St., and Years Ago Antique Mall, 108 E. Main St. in Van Wert.

Help support Buckeye Youth by purchasing chocolate to support the cost of its programs for boys and girls ages 5 to 18 in the Van Wert area. For more information, call the Buckeye Youth office at 419.238.3546. Buckeye Y Youth Inc. is a United Way agency, Van Wert County Foundation grant recipient, and received funding from Wetzel Motorcycle Club and the Walmart Community Fund.