BLUFFTON — Bluffton University has announced its dean’s list for the fall term. Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list. Undergraduates from the area include Courtney Duer of Convoy.

Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement. Undergraduates from the area include Claire Clay of Van Wert

Bluffton University is a liberal arts residential campus with more than 80 undergraduate majors, minors, and programs, and adult degree-completion programs in organizational management, health care management, and register nursing to a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. Bluffton also offers master’s degree programs in organizational management, as well as MBA programs with concentrations in leadership, health care management, accounting and financial management, and production and operations management.

Founded in 1899 and affiliated with Mennonite Church USA, the university is located in northwest Ohio. It has an enrollment of around 1,000 students and 16 NCAA Division III athletic teams.