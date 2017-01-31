Submitted information

The All-Twig Board met at noon on January 25 in Conference Room A of Van Wert County Hospital.

Representatives of the three Twig groups were welcomed by the new chairman, Jeanne Ziegler. Invocation was given by Mae Stoller.

Following a delicious meal prepared by the hospital, the business meeting began with the reading and approval of the minutes from the last meeting. The comptroller gave her report which was approved as presented. Twig reports where then shared.

Twig I has 37 active and 16 emeritus members. The organization is actively seeking new members. The group assists Twig II in the operation of the hospital thrift shop, located on Central Avenue. The shop carries a full line of Rada cutlery, and many special items can be ordered. The shop is open 9am to 5pm every day but Wednesday and Sunday. Donations to the shop are always needed. Tax deductible receipts are available for items of value.

Twig II has a total of 51 members, nine of which are emeritus. Two new members were recently welcomed. In addition to Rada Cutlery, the Hospital Thrift Shop continues to offer items handmade by various members of each group, including dish cloths, crocheted towels, scrubbies, and a newly added item: kitchen scissor holders. Group members appreciate the support given by the Van Wert area, not only for shopping in the store, but also for purchasing poinsettias this past holiday season. Increased sales this year will add nicely to the financial support given to the hospital by the group.

Twig III has 24 members. In addition to operating the hospital gift shop, the group held its annual Tree of Lights ceremony in the hospital lobby on November 28. Music was provided by a Lincolnview girls’ choral group. Refreshments were furnished by the Nutrition Department. The organization thanked all those who purchased stars in memory or honor of family and friends. Funds were presented to VWCH CEO James Pope. The hospital gift shop had good months in November and December. Inventory has been taken and new orders placed to replenish the shelves. Garden flags and Ohio State and Michigan items are always popular. Baby items, stuffed animals, and balloons also are staple sales. Candy sales are a favorite of hospital employees.

All Twig groups were reminded that the chairman and comptroller need copies of group rosters for 2017. It is important to report any changes in rosters (additions, deletions, corrections) to Wendy Price and Ellen Rager in the Administration Office.

Wish lists should be available for March group meetings. Groups will need to decide what equipment they want to help purchase, and the amount of funds available, to the All-Twig Account before the next All-Twig meeting. Year-end financial reports need to be turned in the comptroller as soon as possible.

The board expressed appreciation for memorial gifts given by the community following the recent loss of longtime member Marjorie Purmort.

The next meeting will be Wednesday, April 19, at the hospital. Remaining 2017 board meeting dates are scheduled for June 21 and October 18.

Attending this meeting were members of Twig 1: Dot Burley, Mae Stoller, Loretta Grove, and Rosemary Foreman; Twig II: Ella Jackson, Beverlee Profit, Kathy Keysor, and Linda Sidle; Twig III: Jeanne Ziegler, Sherri Arn, Jane Lianez, and Nancy Farmer.