Alfred R. “Al” Foust, 67, of Payne, passed away at 8:59 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born September 9, 1949, in Van Wert, the son of Bruce Foust, who preceded him in death, and Frieda O. (Balliet) Foust, who survives.

Other survivors include two stepchildren, Mick (Laura) Proxmire and Bill (Kim) Proxmire, both of Columbus; and five grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Mohr Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.