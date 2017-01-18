Alfred R. “Al” Foust, 67, of Payne, passed away at 8:59 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born September 9, 1949, in Van Wert, the son of Bruce Foust, who preceded him in death, and Frieda O. (Balliet) Foust, who survives.

Survivors include two stepchildren, Mick (Laura) Proxmire and Bill (Kin) Proxmire, both of Columbus; and five grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, January 28, at Mohr Cemetery in rural Van Wert County, with military honors rendered by combined units from American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both in Van Wert,

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

