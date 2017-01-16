topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

Lancers celebrate after win over Miller City 1-14-17

The Lincolnview boys’ basketball team and fans celebrate the Lancers’ 55-53 victory over Miller City on Saturday (see game story and photo on Sports Page). Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

POSTED: 01/16/17 at 8:04 am. FILED UNDER: Top Story