The Lincolnview boys’ basketball team and fans celebrate the Lancers’ 55-53 victory over Miller City on Saturday (see game story and photo on Sports Page). Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent
POSTED: 01/16/17 at 8:04 am. FILED UNDER: Top Story
The Lincolnview boys’ basketball team and fans celebrate the Lancers’ 55-53 victory over Miller City on Saturday (see game story and photo on Sports Page). Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent
POSTED: 01/16/17 at 8:04 am. FILED UNDER: Top Story
Copyright © 2010-2017 The Van Wert Independent — Subscribe to our RSS feed — Web Site Design by J. DeWert Enterprises, LLC