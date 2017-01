Submitted information

Relay for Life of Van Wert County has its monthly meeting on Monday, January 23, at 6 p.m. at the YWCA of Van Wert County.

Amy Schroeder is the event chair this year, and any questions or information to be shared at the meetings or needs discussed should be emailed to her at amyrelay@gmail.com) or Jamie Orozco, jamie.orozco@cancer.org.