The YWCA will be hosting a SilverSneakers luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, in the YW’s Rendezvous Room.

Following lunch, provided by Van Wert County Hospital, Lindsey McCann, a physical therapist from the hospital, will present information about special exercise to do to help stiff joints — especially in these cold winter months.

Area residents eligible for SilverSneakers, who want to find out about eligibility, or just want to join other “Silvers” for lunch and social time, can feel free to attend — and bring a friend. With SilverSneakers, the focus is on fitness, fun, and friends!

Staying active both physically and mentally, maintaining friendships, and keeping a positive outlook on life is key. The YWCA of Van Wert County is committed to helping one age happily thru SilverSneakers®, an innovative program specifically designed for the unique health and physical needs of local Medicare beneficiaries.

Eligible members receive a full facility partnership at the YWCA, where one can enjoy low-impact fitness classes; use of the facility’s 24/7 fitness center, including exercise equipment (treadmills, exercise bikes, free weights, etc.); the pool; steam room and sauna; locker rooms; and social events.

For more information on SilverSneakers at the YWCA of Van Wert County, visit the facility, call 419.238.6639, visit the www.silversneakers.com website, or join the group for the luncheon. RSVP for the luncheon by calling the YWCA at the above number.

The YWCA is a non-profit organization and a United Way agency.