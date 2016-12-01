Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County is asking community members to forego a meal this Friday, December 2, and donate the money that would have been spent on the meal to the YWCA’s transitional homeless program instead.

Proceeds will be used to purchase groceries and supplies to teach and assist those in the program to make regular and freezer meals for themselves and their families. Money from the program, which is in honor of Hunger and Homelessness Week, will be collected at local businesses or agencies and the YWCA can collect the proceeds from local businesses, while individuals can drop off the money at the YWCA during regular business hours.

For more information, contact Jody Wannemacher at the YWCA at jodylynnwannemacher@gmail.com or at 419.238.6639, extension 108.