Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year’s — these are supposed to be times of celebration, togetherness, and happiness. Yet, they can bring challenges to our physical and emotional health. Here are eight tips for staying healthy and happy during this season of joy:

Eat well. It’s common to pack on 5-10 pounds during the holiday season, but there are ways people can eat both healthy and well. Know which foods are high in caloric content and low in nutrition. Don’t deprive oneself of such treats, but indulge in moderation. Eat smaller meals, instead of “saving yourself” for one huge buffet. Opt for healthy options at home, and, when visiting others, bring a healthy dish to share. Be careful of liquid calories, including alcoholic beverages.

Stay active. Exercise is just as important during the holidays as any other time of the year. People should be active at least four to five times a week, preferably with some aerobic exercise every day. The weather may be cold outside, but the YMCA offers warm, indoor activities! H20 Cardio, Chair Yoga, and SilverSneakers aerobic classes are still held during the holiday season. Enlist friends and loved ones to join for quality bonding time.

Prevent illness and injuries. Colds and the flu are most prevalent in the winter. Prevent them by washing hands regularly and urging others to do the same. Stay warm by dressing in layers. Sprinkle sand on icy patches. Watch young ones and assist the elderly, who are at increased risk of falls and other injuries during this time.

Check heating systems. Making sure heating works and is safe. Carbon monoxide is a silent killer. Install a carbon monoxide detector and test it once a month. Keep grills and generators out of the house, and don’t run vehicles for long periods of time in the garage. Most residential fires also occur in the winter; never leave fireplaces, stoves, and candles unattended.

Travel safely. Whether people are going down the block or halfway across the world, follow extra precautions. Give oneself plenty of time in the additional holiday traffic. Never drink and drive. Be on the lookout for reports of extreme weather and heed warnings. Those who are traveling away from home should make sure to pack and take medications. Know how to contact the doctor when away and a medical problem arises, and where the local emergency room is.

De-stress. Holidays can be a stressful time. People may be working, and feel the stress of managing their work duties along with additional commitments to friends and family. They may feel the financial stress of gifts and the interpersonal stress of conflicts. Try to anticipate sources of stress and develop a plan to manage them. This may involve committing to fewer get-togethers or setting a tighter budget. Don’t feel guilty; people have to take care of themselves before they can take of others.

Help others. Depression and suicide increase during the holidays. Watch for signs of depression among friends and family members. Take an active role to support those in need. People should invite those colleagues or friends who are alone over the holidays to spend the time with them. Volunteer and give to those less fortunate.

Treat yourself. The holiday spirit is about helping others, but people also have to make time to take care of themselves. So treat oneself with something over the holidays. It may be something as simple as sleep. Wake up late and enjoy a day of rest; people need it. Or read a book one has been meaning to for a long time, or getting a manicure or massage? People need to take the time to do the things that make them happy.