The Western Buckeye Educational Service Center Governing Board heard a state biennial budget update from Superintendent Brian Gerber during its December meeting on Wednesday.

Gerber noted that Governor John Kasich has been quoted in the media as being concerned about the perceived economic slowdown affecting Ohio and continues to warn that the next biennial budget in fiscal years 2018 and 2019 will be tight.

“I am completely in favor or accountability and lean budgets,” Gerber said. “Since becoming the superintendent at an ESC, lean budgets are traditionally common. I respect agencies that operate with lean budgets while maximizing service to their clients.

“That’s the bottom line at Western Buckeye ESC,” he added. “We maximize superior high quality services to our partner schools while operating within an extremely lean budget.”

Gerber went on to say, though, that the governor never mentions the $2 billion sitting in the state’s “rainy day” fund.

“If the economic slowdown is going to create a tight budget, according to our governor, then the two billion dollars sitting in the rainy day fund should be considered in helping relieve some of the pressure from tax revenues that have been softer than earlier projected.”

In other action, the WBESC Governing Board: