The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016

Submitted information

Wassenberg Art Center in Van Wert will be conducting its popular Elf Workshop on Thursday, December 8, from 6-9 p.m.

There will be four different project stations and four great projects to give as gifts, use as decorations, or simply keep for oneself.

Wassenberg Logo small 4-2011The projects include the following:

  • Design your own dangly silver snowflake earrings (options available)
  • Pinecone owl (or whatever animal you would like) ornament
  • Quirky-corky ornaments
  • Corky pendants

Cost of each project is $6, while all four projects are $22. Participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent, while there will be hot chocolate and wine available and participants can bring a snack, if they want.

To reserve a spot, email info@wassenbergartcenter.org or call 419.238.6837. Money is due at the event.

