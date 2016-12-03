Submitted information

Wassenberg Art Center in Van Wert will be conducting its popular Elf Workshop on Thursday, December 8, from 6-9 p.m.

There will be four different project stations and four great projects to give as gifts, use as decorations, or simply keep for oneself.

The projects include the following:

Design your own dangly silver snowflake earrings (options available)

Pinecone owl (or whatever animal you would like) ornament

Quirky-corky ornaments

Corky pendants

Cost of each project is $6, while all four projects are $22. Participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent, while there will be hot chocolate and wine available and participants can bring a snack, if they want.

To reserve a spot, email info@wassenbergartcenter.org or call 419.238.6837. Money is due at the event.