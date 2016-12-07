Submitted information

The Van Wert Middle School and High School Vocal Music departments invite the community to attend their Christmas Choir Concerts on Monday, December 12, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

The middle school choir portion of the concert begins at 7 p.m. and students will perform songs such as “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Island Noel,” and “Carol of the Bells.”

The high school concert begins shortly after the middle school concert, at 8:15 p.m., and features the Freshmen Choir, Sophomore Women’s Chorus, Concert Choir, and Select Choir. Pieces such as “Here Comes Santa Claus,” “Christmas Shoes,” and “Madrigal of the Bells” will be performed.

The concert is free and open to the public.