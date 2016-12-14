Print for later

Van Wert independent sports

The Van Wert High School boys’ and girls’ swim teams hosted Coldwater and Versailles in a double dual meet at the Van Wert YMCA.

The Cougar girls dominated the pool and defeated both visiting teams, while the VWHS boys were victorious against Coldwater, but lost to Versailles.

The Cougar girls defeated Coldwater 55-41 and Versailles 62-35, while the Van Wert boys defeated Coldwater 44-31, but lost to Versailles, 37-45.

The Cougars will host the Bryan Golden Bears and Bath Wildcats Tuesday at the Van Wert County YMCA.

Boys’ Results (all distances in meters; V for Versailles, C for Coldwater)

200 Medley Relay: V 2nd, C 1st (2:14.04 – Sam Easley, Noah Arend, Dalton Heppeard. Andrew Hamblett)

200 Freestyle: V 2nd, C 2nd (2:52.70 – Brayden Cox)

50 Freestyle: V 1st, C 1st (26.01 – Sam Easley)

100 Butterfly: V 1st, C 2nd (1:20.50 – Dalton Heppeard)

100 Freestyle: V 1st, C 1st (58.70 – Sam Easley)

400 Freestyle: V 2nd, C 1st (6:33.89 – Brayden Cox)

200 Freestyle Relay: V 2nd, C 1st (2:01.45 –Sam Easley, Dalton Heppeard, Noah Arend, Andrew Hamblett)

100 Backstroke: V 2nd, C 1st (1:29.45 – Andrew Hamblett)

100 Breaststroke: V 1st, C 1st (1:31.76 – Noah Arend)

400 Freestyle Relay: V 1st, C 1st (4:58.28 –Dalton Heppeard, Noah Arend, Brayden Cox, Andrew Hamblett)

Girls’ Results (all distances in meters; V for Versailles, C for Coldwater)

200 Medley Relay: V 1st, C 1st (2:25.32 – Emma Verville, Bethany Fast, Katie McVeigh, Peyton Fleming)

200 Freestyle: V 1st, C 1st (2:42.66– Madison Turnwald); V 2nd, C 4th (2:52.12 – Olivia Profit)

200 Individual Medley: V 1st, C 1st (2.54.14- Katie McVaigh)

50 Freestyle: V 1st, C 1st (31.98– Peyton Fleming); V 2nd, C 2nd (32.74-Bethany Fast); JV (36.64 –Madison Jarrett, 37.79 – Olivia Mengerink)

1 meter diving V 1st C 1st (317.80 points – Madison Jarrett)

100 Butterfly: V 1st, C 1st (1:19.50 – Katie McVaigh)

100 Freestyle: V 1st, C 1st (1:10.41 – Madison Turnwald); V 2nd, C 2nd (1:11.41 – Bethany Fast)

200 Freestyle Relay: V 1st, C 1st (2:07.79 –Katie McVaigh, Peyton Fleming, Madison Turnwald, Bethany Fast) V 3rd, C 3rd (2:25.78 –Madison Turnwald, Olivia Profit, Emma Verville, Rebekah Fast, Olivia Mengerink)

100 Backstroke: V 1st, C 2nd (1:25.55 – Emma Verville) V 2nd, C 3rd (1:29.16 –Olivia Profit)

100 Breaststroke: V 2nd, C 1st (1:29.88 – Peyton Fleming); V 4th, C 3rd (1:39.18 –Rebekah Fast)

400 Freestyle Relay: V 1st, C 2nd (5:10.96 –Emma Verville, Rebekah Fast, Olivia Profit, Madison Turnwald)