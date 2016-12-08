Submitted information

Reserved seats for Van Wert High School varsity boys’ basketball games are now on sale.

Reserved seats for the Cougars’ 11 home games are $5 each, or $55 for a season pass. Student passes are $4 for 12 games, or $48 for the season.

Reserved seats and student passes will be sold at Mengerink’s Source for Sports from now until Monday, December 12, while season tickets will be sold in the VWHS Athletic Office at the high school starting Tuesday, December 13.

The first home game will be Friday, December 23, versus Lima Perry. Season tickets do not include a game with Crestview being played January 7, 2017, at the S.F. Goedde Building, although season ticket holders will have the first chance to buy tickets for that game.

Student passes do include the Crestview game. Non-student tickets for the Crestview game will be sold in the AD’s Office only from 6-8 p.m. January 3 for season ticket holders only.

All other athletic passes will be sold at the first home contest for each respective sport.