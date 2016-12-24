SCOTT TRUXELL/independent correspondent

The Van Wert City Board of Education learned that a local school program has received recognition during its December meeting on Thursday, while school officials will soon explore ways to upgrade the district’s technology.

Board members learned Van Wert Early Childhood Center scored very high in the “Step Up To Quality” program administered by the Ohio Department of Education and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The program is geared toward children from low-income families, children with disabilities, and English language learners.

ECC Principal Lori Bitner told board members that, based on various rankings associated with the SUTQ program, the school recently earned the highest rating possible: five stars.

During his report to the board of education, Van Wert Superintendent Ken Amstutz said that, at his request, Technology Director Justin Bragg has formed a technology committee to discuss options and gather more information.

“We want to want to improve our technology in the district,” Amstutz said. “I’ve charged Justin with coming up with a wish list as to what we need–-smart boards, do we want to use tablets as opposed to computers, and what about infrastructure?”

Amstutz added that Bragg and committee members will attend a state tech conference in February to learn more about the latest technology available, then formulate a plan.

“They’re going to be making a recommendation to us as far as what they think we should do, then we’ll need to put it into our budget and figure out how all of that goes,” Amstutz said.

The Board of Education thanked Vancrest Health Care Center, First Federal Savings & Loan, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, CBJ Farms, ISpace Inc., Ohio Northern University, and the University of Northwestern Ohio for $7,000 worth of donations to the High School Robotics Club.

In other business, the board approved a number of supplemental contracts for spring sports coaches, including head baseball coach Charlie Witten, softball co-coaches Greg Steinecker and Sean Kennedy, head tennis coach Alex Schmidt, boys’ track coach Mark Collins, and girls’ track coach Nate Hoverman.

A stadium committee has also been formed to explore options related to renovations to Eggerss Stadium or building a new stadium near the current high school-middle school complex (see story below).

The Van Wert City Board of Education’s next meeting will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2017. The annual organizational meeting will begin at 5 p.m. with Debbie Compton presiding as president pro tempore. The board will elect a president and vice president for 2017, and will establish monthly meeting dates and times.

A tax budget hearing and the board’s regular January meeting will follow.