The Van Wert High School boys and girls swimming teams hosted the Bryan Golden Bears and the Bath Wildcats in a double dual meet at the Van Wert YMCA.

The Cougar boys lost a hard fought battle against both visiting teams, while the Van Wert girls were victorious against Lima Bath, but lost to Bryan. The boys lost to Bath 41-62 and Bryan 30-95. The Cougar girls defeated Bath 67-43 but lost to Bryan 97-40.

The Cougars will host Fort Recovery and Marion Local this Thursday at the Van Wert YMCA.

Boys Results (all distances in meters; places BGB against Bryan Golden Bears, BW against Bath Wildcats)

200 Medley Relay: BGB 2nd, BW 1st (2:15.30 – Sam Easley, Noah Arend, Dalton Heppeard, Andrew Hamblett)

200 Freestyle: BGB 3rd, BW 1st (2:51.42 – Brayden Cox)

50 Freestyle: BGB 1st, BW 1st (28.81 – Sam Easley)

100 Butterfly: BGB 3rd, BW 2nd (1:16.31 – Dalton Heppeard)

100 Freestyle: BGB 1st, BW 1st (1:03.43 – Sam Easley)

400 Freestyle: BGB 3rd, BW 1st (6.19.19 – Brayden Cox)

200 Freestyle Relay: BGB 1st, BW 1st (2:00.39 –Sam Easley, Dalton Heppeard, Noah Arend, Andrew Hamblett)

100 Backstroke: BGB 1st, BW 2nd (1:26.88 – Andrew Hamblett)

100 Breaststroke: BGB 2nd, BW 3rd (1:30.44 – Noah Arend)

400 Freestyle Relay: BGB 2nd, BW 1st (4:50.39 –Dalton Heppeard, Noah Arend, Brayden Cox, Andrew Hamblett)

Girls Results (all distances in meters; places BGB against Bryan Golden Bears, BW against Bath Wildcats)