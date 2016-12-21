topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

Van Wert independent sports

The Van Wert High School boys and girls swimming teams hosted the Bryan Golden Bears and the Bath Wildcats in a double dual meet at the Van Wert YMCA.

Van Wert's Madison Jarrett dives for the Cougars during Tuesday's meet against Bryan and Bath. (photo submitted)

The Cougar boys lost a hard fought battle against both visiting teams, while the Van Wert girls were victorious against Lima Bath, but lost to Bryan.  The boys lost to Bath 41-62 and Bryan 30-95. The Cougar girls defeated Bath 67-43 but lost to Bryan 97-40.

The Cougars will host Fort Recovery and Marion Local this Thursday at the Van Wert YMCA.

Boys Results (all distances in meters; places BGB against Bryan Golden Bears, BW against Bath Wildcats)

  • 200 Medley Relay: BGB 2nd, BW 1st (2:15.30 – Sam Easley, Noah Arend, Dalton Heppeard, Andrew Hamblett)
  • 200 Freestyle: BGB 3rd, BW 1st (2:51.42 – Brayden Cox)
  • 50 Freestyle: BGB 1st, BW 1st (28.81 – Sam Easley)
  • 100 Butterfly: BGB 3rd, BW 2nd (1:16.31 – Dalton Heppeard)
  • 100 Freestyle: BGB 1st, BW 1st (1:03.43 – Sam Easley)
  • 400 Freestyle: BGB 3rd, BW 1st   (6.19.19 – Brayden Cox)
  • 200 Freestyle Relay: BGB 1st,  BW 1st (2:00.39 –Sam Easley, Dalton Heppeard, Noah Arend, Andrew Hamblett)
  • 100 Backstroke:  BGB 1st, BW 2nd (1:26.88 – Andrew Hamblett)
  • 100 Breaststroke:  BGB 2nd, BW 3rd (1:30.44 – Noah Arend)
  • 400 Freestyle Relay: BGB 2nd, BW 1st  (4:50.39 –Dalton Heppeard, Noah Arend, Brayden Cox, Andrew Hamblett)

Girls Results (all distances in meters; places BGB against Bryan Golden Bears, BW against Bath Wildcats)

  • 200 Medley Relay: BGB 3rd, BW 1st  (2:25.13 –Emma Verville, Rebekah Fast, Katie McVaigh, Peyton Fleming)
  • 200 Freestyle: BGB 2nd, BW 1st (2:42.26 – Madison Turnwald); BGB 4th, BW 2nd (2:51.44 – Olivia Profit)
  • 200 Individual Medley: BGB 1st, BW 1st (3.03.58- Bethany Fast); BGB 2nd BW 2nd (3:14.31 – Rebekah Fast)
  • 50 Freestyle: BGB 3rd, BW 2nd (31.98 – Katie McVaigh); BGB 4th, BW 4th  (32.33-Peyton Fleming)
  • 1 meter Diving: BGB 2nd, BW 1st (164.90 points – Madison Jarrett)
  • 100 Butterfly:   BGB 2nd, BW 1st (1:20.70 – Katie McVaigh)
  • 100 Freestyle: BGB 2nd, BW 1st (1:10.83 – Madison Turnwald); BGB 4th, BW 3rd  (1:19.63– Emma Verville)
  • 400 Freestyle:  BGB 2nd, BW 2nd (6:12.88 – Olivia Profit); BGB 3rd, BW 3rd (6:59.26 – Olivia Mengerink)
  • 200 Freestyle Relay: BGB 1st, BW 1st  (2:08.07 – Katie McVaigh, Peyton Fleming, Madison Turnwald, Bethany Fast);  BGB 3rd, BW 2nd   (2:26.05 –Emma Verville, Rebekah Fast, Madison Jarrett, Olivia Mengerink)
  • 100 Backstroke: BGB 2nd, BW 1st (1:24.11 – Emma Verville); BGB 3rd, BW 2nd (1:39.86 –Madison Jarrett)
  • 100 Breaststroke: BGB 2nd, BW 1st (1:31.28 – Bethany Fast); BGB 3rd, BW 2nd (1:33.91 –Peyton Fleming)
  • 400 Freestyle Relay: BGB 3rd, BW 1st (5:18.97 –Madison Turnwald, Rebekah Fast, Olivia Mengerink, Olivia Profit)

