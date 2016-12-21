VW swimmers host Bryan, Bath in meet
Van Wert independent sports
The Van Wert High School boys and girls swimming teams hosted the Bryan Golden Bears and the Bath Wildcats in a double dual meet at the Van Wert YMCA.
The Cougar boys lost a hard fought battle against both visiting teams, while the Van Wert girls were victorious against Lima Bath, but lost to Bryan. The boys lost to Bath 41-62 and Bryan 30-95. The Cougar girls defeated Bath 67-43 but lost to Bryan 97-40.
The Cougars will host Fort Recovery and Marion Local this Thursday at the Van Wert YMCA.
Boys Results (all distances in meters; places BGB against Bryan Golden Bears, BW against Bath Wildcats)
- 200 Medley Relay: BGB 2nd, BW 1st (2:15.30 – Sam Easley, Noah Arend, Dalton Heppeard, Andrew Hamblett)
- 200 Freestyle: BGB 3rd, BW 1st (2:51.42 – Brayden Cox)
- 50 Freestyle: BGB 1st, BW 1st (28.81 – Sam Easley)
- 100 Butterfly: BGB 3rd, BW 2nd (1:16.31 – Dalton Heppeard)
- 100 Freestyle: BGB 1st, BW 1st (1:03.43 – Sam Easley)
- 400 Freestyle: BGB 3rd, BW 1st (6.19.19 – Brayden Cox)
- 200 Freestyle Relay: BGB 1st, BW 1st (2:00.39 –Sam Easley, Dalton Heppeard, Noah Arend, Andrew Hamblett)
- 100 Backstroke: BGB 1st, BW 2nd (1:26.88 – Andrew Hamblett)
- 100 Breaststroke: BGB 2nd, BW 3rd (1:30.44 – Noah Arend)
- 400 Freestyle Relay: BGB 2nd, BW 1st (4:50.39 –Dalton Heppeard, Noah Arend, Brayden Cox, Andrew Hamblett)
Girls Results (all distances in meters; places BGB against Bryan Golden Bears, BW against Bath Wildcats)
- 200 Medley Relay: BGB 3rd, BW 1st (2:25.13 –Emma Verville, Rebekah Fast, Katie McVaigh, Peyton Fleming)
- 200 Freestyle: BGB 2nd, BW 1st (2:42.26 – Madison Turnwald); BGB 4th, BW 2nd (2:51.44 – Olivia Profit)
- 200 Individual Medley: BGB 1st, BW 1st (3.03.58- Bethany Fast); BGB 2nd BW 2nd (3:14.31 – Rebekah Fast)
- 50 Freestyle: BGB 3rd, BW 2nd (31.98 – Katie McVaigh); BGB 4th, BW 4th (32.33-Peyton Fleming)
- 1 meter Diving: BGB 2nd, BW 1st (164.90 points – Madison Jarrett)
- 100 Butterfly: BGB 2nd, BW 1st (1:20.70 – Katie McVaigh)
- 100 Freestyle: BGB 2nd, BW 1st (1:10.83 – Madison Turnwald); BGB 4th, BW 3rd (1:19.63– Emma Verville)
- 400 Freestyle: BGB 2nd, BW 2nd (6:12.88 – Olivia Profit); BGB 3rd, BW 3rd (6:59.26 – Olivia Mengerink)
- 200 Freestyle Relay: BGB 1st, BW 1st (2:08.07 – Katie McVaigh, Peyton Fleming, Madison Turnwald, Bethany Fast); BGB 3rd, BW 2nd (2:26.05 –Emma Verville, Rebekah Fast, Madison Jarrett, Olivia Mengerink)
- 100 Backstroke: BGB 2nd, BW 1st (1:24.11 – Emma Verville); BGB 3rd, BW 2nd (1:39.86 –Madison Jarrett)
- 100 Breaststroke: BGB 2nd, BW 1st (1:31.28 – Bethany Fast); BGB 3rd, BW 2nd (1:33.91 –Peyton Fleming)
- 400 Freestyle Relay: BGB 3rd, BW 1st (5:18.97 –Madison Turnwald, Rebekah Fast, Olivia Mengerink, Olivia Profit)
POSTED: 12/21/16 at 8:58 am. FILED UNDER: Sports