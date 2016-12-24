Print for later

The Van Wert High School boys’ and girls’ swim teams hosted Marion Local and Fort Recovery in a double dual meet at the Van Wert YMCA on Thursday.

The Cougar boys dominated the pool, defeating both visiting teams, while the girls were victorious over Marion Local, but lost a hard fought battle to Fort Recovery.

The boys defeated Marion Local 46-40 and Fort Recovery 42-35, while the Cougar girls defeated Marion Local 66-28, but fell to Fort Recovery 45 -47.

Marion Local lost to Fort Recovery’s boys 38-45 and to the Indians’ girls 40-52.

Before the start of the last home meet of the 2016-17 season, seniors Sam Easley, Olivia Profit, Peyton Fleming, Bethany Fast, and Olivia Mengerink were honored.

The Cougars will travel to the Putnam County YMCA on January 12, 2017, to take on Ottawa-Glandorf and St. Marys in a tri-meet.

Boys Results (all distances in meters –places F against Fort Recovery, M against Marion Local)

200 Medley Relay: F 1 st , M 1 st (2:13.69 –Sam Easley, Noah Arend, Dalton Heppeard)

, M 1 (2:13.69 –Sam Easley, Noah Arend, Dalton Heppeard) 200 Freestyle: F 1 st , M 1 st (2:48.39 – Brayden Cox)

, M 1 (2:48.39 – Brayden Cox) 50 Freestyle: F 2 nd , M 1 st (28.69 – Sam Easley)

, M 1 (28.69 – Sam Easley) 100 Butterfly: F 1 st , M 1 st (1:18.62 – Dalton Heppeard)

, M 1 (1:18.62 – Dalton Heppeard) 100 Freestyle: F 1 st , M 1 st (1:03.39 – Sam Easley)

, M 1 (1:03.39 – Sam Easley) 400 Freestyle: F 1 st , M 1 st (5:59.51 – Brayden Cox)

, M 1 (5:59.51 – Brayden Cox) 200 Freestyle Relay: F 1st, M 1 st (1:58.02 – Sam Easley, Dalton Heppeard, Noah Arend, Andrew Hamblett)

(1:58.02 – Sam Easley, Dalton Heppeard, Noah Arend, Andrew Hamblett) 100 Backstroke: F 1 st , M 1 st (1:25.69 – Andrew Hamblett)

, M 1 (1:25.69 – Andrew Hamblett) 100 Breaststroke: F 3 rd , M 1 st (1:29.14 – Noah Arend)

, M 1 (1:29.14 – Noah Arend) 400 Freestyle Relay: F 1st, M 1st (4:47.96 – Dalton Heppeard, Noah Arend, Brayden Cox, Andrew Hamblett)

Girls Results (all distances in meters – places F against Fort Recovery, M against Marion Local)